Atletico Madrid Star Says Jude Bellingham’s Absence Will Be an Important Factor in UCL Clash
Real Madrid is set to play Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu takes place on March 4.
Jude Bellingham, however, will miss the game. He is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Bellingham has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up as many in 35 appearances.
Hence, Bellingham's absence could be a key factor. Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul reckons that'd be the case in the Madrid derby.
De Paul told the media ahead of the game:
Bellingham’s (sanctioned) absence will be important. It is Real Madrid with players in a lot of experience. They know how to play these competitions.- Rodrigo De Paul
Speaking about Atletico's condition heading to the game, he said:
The team is very good, with a lot of enthusiasm and desire to play this type of game. We know the team we face but with enthusiasm. The team mentally and physically is one hundred percent and understand that it will be an elimination of a lot of physical and mental wear.- Rodrigo De Paul
De Paul added that Atletico will respect their city rivals as the reigning European champions. However, the Argentine reminded us that once the game begins, it's level playing field. He said:
The analysis is that we play against Real Madrid, at the Bernabeu, they are the last champions of Europe. When the game begins there is nothing else but to do the best for your team. Everything from the outside is worthless.- Rodrigo De Paul
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineup for First-Leg Of Champions League Round of 16 Match
Transcript: Diego Simeone's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid In The Champions League
Real Madrid Tracking $89 Million Premier League Midfielder Alongside Man Utd And Liverpool
De la Fuente Says Real Madrid Youngster Has 'Earned The Chance' To Play For Spain