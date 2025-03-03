Real Madrid Tracking $89 Million Premier League Midfielder Alongside Man Utd And Liverpool
Real Madrid has sent scouts to watch one of the most talented young midfielders in the Premier League, who is also attracting interest from teams like Manchester United and Liverpool.
Several midfield names have been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, with changes expected in the middle of the park for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
According to The Daily Mail, one name that Real Madrid is watching very closely is Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder is developing very quickly and could leave the South London team this summer.
The report claims that Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat is a major admirer of Wharton, and the club has sent staff to watch him in action.
MORE: Real Madrid Summer Transfer Target Set to Be Offered Improved Contract to Snub Spanish Champions
Wharton has endured a spell on the sidelines thanks to a hernia injury recently, but he is back in action for Palace and is expected to be named in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad this month.
His reputation in England means that Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested, while Manchester City has been linked in the past.
Wharton joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers for $28 million, but signing him this summer would likely cost around $89m.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Isco Apologizes After Knee Slide Celebration Against Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Real Madrid Fans Ahead of the Atletico Madrid Game
Update on Real Madrid's Fede Valverde Ahead of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 Loss To Real Betis In La Liga