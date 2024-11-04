Real Madrid Set to Auction Old Santiago Bernabeu Lockers for Eye-Watering Price

The first team locker room from @realmadrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium is coming to auction at #SothebysLondon—including 24 lockers used by icons of the sport such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Zidane, Luis Figo and many more. https://t.co/5CY0CKmbfL pic.twitter.com/6rDg3qUJy8