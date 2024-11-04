Real Madrid Set to Auction Old Santiago Bernabeu Lockers for Eye-Watering Price
Real Madrid are set to auction off their old Santiago Bernabeu lockers after the stadium has undergone a renovation worth one billion USD.
London-based company Sotheby's have announced that Los Merengues will be auctioning 24 individual lockers with players' names on it and the bidding price for those lockers will start at $12,967 USD, as ESPN reports.
The lockers, which were used between 2001 and 2022, will be auctioned as they were last used during the 2021-22 season. The Madrid giants won La Liga and UEFA Champions League that season.
The club played 544 matches at home during the aforementioned time period, with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, and more during the period.
Between 2001 and 2022, Real Madrid won six UEFA Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles. Apart from the lockers, a 10-foot wide Real Madrid badge, previously used at the locker-room entrance, will also be auctioned. The bidding price for that will start at $15,561 USD.
The auction will start on November 12 and run for two weeks until November 26. The items, meanwhile, will be exhibited in London between November 20 and November 26.
What's next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are set to return to action on Tuesday, November 5 as Carlo Ancelotti's side clash against AC Milan in a high-voltage UEFA Champions League home game. The Madrid giants suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game. They were scheduled to face Valencia this past weekend but the game had to be postponed due to cyclone DANA.
