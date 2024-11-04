Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Vinicius Jr Ballon d'Or Snub At Champions League Presser
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his thoughts on Vinicius Jr missing out on this year's Ballon d'Or to Manchester City's Rodri.
Per Fabrizio Romano on X, Ancelotti told the media ahead of Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League clash with AC Milan that the club had already won its Ballon d'Or.
"Congrats to who won the Ballon d'Or, but it's the past...We won our Ballon d'Or on June 1st. Our Ballon d'Or was the Champions League we won in London."
Back on June 1, Real Madrid clinched their 15th Champions League trophy by defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.
Romano also shared Ancelotti's comments about Vinicius' emotional state after missing out on the prestigious prize.
"Vinicius Jr is sad but not because of the Ballon d'Or... He is sad because of what's happening in Valencia."
Real Madrid's fixture with Valencia was postponed this past weekend following devastating floods in the region. The disaster, the worst to hit Spain in many decades, has taken the lives of over 200 people.
MORE: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti And Lucas Vazquez Address Decision To Play Weekend Games Following Valencia Floods
Vinicius was the red-hot favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian's 24 goals and 14 assists helped Real Madrid clinch the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup last term.
However, when Real Madrid learned that Vinicius would lose out on the prize to Manchester City's Rodri, the club decided to boycott the awards ceremony in Paris, France. The decision ultimately sparked outrage among those within the football community.
Vinicius posted a defiant message on X in the aftermath, writing, "Eu farei 10x se for preciso. Eles não estão preparados. [I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.]”
