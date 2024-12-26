Real Madrid Star Endrick’s Relative Shot Dead On Christmas Day In Brazil
Real Madrid star Endrick's relative was involved in a Christmas day killing in Brazil.
Mauricio Nunes Goncalves was the relative killed in the incident. While he has widely been referred to as Endrick's brother-in-law, Goncalves is the brother of Endrick's older sister Lavinia Sudre's partner.
Goncalves was shot multiple times in a bar in Samambaia on Christmas day. He tried to escape the attack but was fatally shot in the head.
The Daily Mail reports that witnesses didn't report any prior confrontation between Goncalves and the attackers. Endrick's sister has since changed her Instagram profile picture to an image of a ribbon.
Police are currently investigating the murder, but there hasn't been any reports of an arrest yet. As mentioned earlier, the incident has been perceived as a pre-planned murder.
Endrick, meanwhile, is enduring a difficult first season at Real Madrid. The Brazilian prodigy has struggled for game time in Carlo Ancelotti's side.
He has so far made 15 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Endrick has started only one game for Los Blancos.
There were reports that the Brazilian could leave the club in January on loan. He was linked with a move to Southampton. However, it looks unlikely that Endrick would leave this season.
With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo present in the team, it looks difficult for Endrick to feature regularly anytime soon.
This is a developing story.
