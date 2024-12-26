Real Madrid Make Stance Clear On Signing Virgil Van Dijk [Report]
Real Madrid have made their stance clear on making a potential move for Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk.
The towering Dutch defender is widely regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and has been exceptional for the Reds since moving to Merseyside in January 2018 from Southampton.
The 33-year-old, however, is set to out of contract next summer. There have been rumors about Real Madrid potentially capitalizing on the situation and signing the central defender.
A report from MARCA, though, claims that Los Merengues are not looking to sign Van Dijk. Los Blancos have signed the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger as free agents in recent years.
While many thought they could replicate the same strategy for Van Dijk, as per the aforementioned source, Los Blancos are more interested in having a long-term future option.
The team have gone through an injury crisis in the defense this season. Alaba continues to be sidelined while Eder Militao has also been ruled out of the campaign with an ACL injury.
Young Raul Asencio has stepped up and proven his quality when the team needed him most. And the club are looking to bank on more young talents like Joan Martinez, Jacobo Ramon, Diego Aguado, and more.
Van Dijk, meanwhile, has been spectacular for Liverpool and has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and more. The Dutchman has so far made 292 appearances for the Reds, including 22 this season. His immediate future remains up in the air.
