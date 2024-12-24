Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr Takes In NFL Game While On Winter Holiday In Florida
Real Madrid played their last game before the winter break on December 22 and will not return to training until December 30. During the festive season, players will head on warm-weather breaks and spend time at home with their families.
Vinicius Jr, who missed the final game of 2024 due to a suspension, was spotted in Florida, taking in the warm weather, and was spotted at the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.
Florida A Favourite Destination For Vinicius Jr. And Family
Vinicius Jr has been spotted in Miami, Florida before. He visited this past summer with Real Madrid and Brazilian teammate Eder Militao.
They both visited the Miami Dolphins training facility in June of this year, meeting the staff and players before the 2024 Copa America, which was being held in the United States.
This time, he was spotted with Colombian soccer international Juanfer Quintero in a private box, watching the Dolphins beat the 49ers 29-17.
Vincius Jr could head to Dubai next, with him potentially in attendance for the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony on December 27. He is the favorite to win the Best Men's Player award.
Real Madrid will return to action on January 3, taking on Valencia in La Liga. The game has been rescheduled after being postponed in October.
