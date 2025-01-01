Kylian Mbappe Reveals The Vinicius Jr Trait He Admires Most
Kylian Mbappe has named the one Vinicius Jr trait that he admires most.
The two superstars have been leading Real Madrid's attacking department this season after Mbappe joined the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. Since his arrival, he's managed to build strong chemistry with fellow attacker Vinicius Jr.
The Brazilian, meanwhile, has been one of Los Blancos' best players in recent seasons. He also recently won the FIFA The Best 2024 award.
While Vinicius' football skills are widely acknowledged, Mbappe has revealed that it's the Brazilian's humility that makes him special. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he said:
Everyone knows the player, everyone sees the quality he has. He has won many team awards, and now individual awards too. But it's his humility. He's always with us, and with the people, and I really like that. I came to the team and had to adapt to the others, but the truth is that the locker room and the team have adopted me very well. They were always good to me and that's why I thank the whole team, Vini too, and all the people at the club.- Kylian Mbappe
This season, Kylian Mbappe has made 23 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists. Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances this term.
As teammates, the pair have shared the pitch 19 times, combining in five goals. Real Madrid's success this season could be determined by how Mbappe and Vinicius' connection flourishes over the course of the 2024-25 season.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Kylian Mbappe Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Admission And Names Favorite Real Madrid Moment So Far
Report Reveals How Much Real Madrid Bid To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate New Years Eve [Photos]
Real Madrid Considering New Multi-Year Contract For 31-Year-Old Defender