Former England International Urges Arsenal Not To Sign Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler
Former England international Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to drop their interest in Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler. Bent is a fan of Guler's talent but believes the Turkish sensation is not a good fit for Mikel Arteta's side. He even rated a move for Guler as a one out of five for Arsenal.
Bent pointed out that Guler is not getting opportunities at Real Madrid and the same would happen at Arsenal. Hence, the move doesn't make sense for the talented youngster.
Speaking on talkSPORT's Inside Gooner podcast, he said (quotes via Metro):
Not for me. You want a grade out of five? I’ll say one. He won’t fit the squad. I think he’s a very good player, I saw him at the Euros, very talented. But will you swap one bench for another? At Real Madrid he’s not getting the opportunities. Coming to Arsenal there are better options, be it out wide or in the No.10 role. I can’t see that one happening. Good player, but, not for Arsenal, no.- Darren Bent
Arsenal were tipped to replicate their transfer strategy with Martin Odegaard via Guler. The Norwegian spent a loan spell at north London before making a permanent move. He is now the captain of the Premier League side. Bent, though, doesn't see a same pathway for Guler.
Arda Guler's Real Madrid career so far
Arda Guler joined Real Madrid as a teenage prodigy in 2023. He has since shown glimpses of his talent but is yet to register himself as a regular in the team. This season, he has played 13 games, providing one assist. Only four of those 13 appearances have been from the starting XI.
