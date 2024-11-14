Real Madrid World Opens in Dubai, The World's First Soccer Club Theme Park [Photos]
Real Madrid became the first soccer club to open a theme park, opening its doors yesterday in Dubai. Los Blancos legends Emilio Butragueño, the club's Director of Institutional Relations, and Roberto Carlos, the club's ambassador, attended the grand opening.
Over 100 children from the Real Madrid Foundation attended the grand opening and tried out several of the resort's attractions.
Real Madrid Continues to Push the Franchise to New Heights
It seems fitting for the biggest soccer club in the world to be the first to open a theme park dedicated to everything Los Blancos. Emilio Butragueño spoke about the excitement around the Real Madrid World at the grand opening.
We are absolutely convinced that visitors to this theme park will immediately feel the excitement and enthusiasm that our badge and our shirt convey. Here we bring to life a very important and beloved part of our history, stemming from the emotions and dreams of Real Madrid fans.- Emilio Butragueño
The resort has over 40 attractions, including the Hala Madrid Coaster, The Real Challenge, Stars Flyer, Road to Victory, and many more.
The resort in Dubai also allows visitors to watch Los Blancos games live, and members of the Madridista community receive a 20% discount on tickets to the park, shops, and restaurants.
Tickets start from $65 per person for a day ticket, with children under the age of three able to enter for free.
