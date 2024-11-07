Red Star Belgrade Brutally Troll Real Madrid After Barcelona Defeat [VIDEO]
Serbian SuperLiga champions Red Star Belgrade, also commonly known as Crvena Zvezda, mocked Real Madrid on social media following their 5-2 defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday.
Red Star pointed out that they managed to score two goals against the La Liga leaders in their UEFA Champions League game, while Los Blancos failed to find the net - aside from Kylian Mbappe's two disallowed goals - in their crushing 4-0 loss to Barcelona on October 26 in the El Clasico.
Following their defeat to Barcelona on home soil, the Serbian club posted an edited video with the caption, "Hi @realmadrid, we may have lost, but we scored two goals."
You can view the clip below.
The video immediately went viral, and the post now currently has over 2 million views. Thousands of individuals have also interacted with it, with one person writing, "Everyone is cooking Real Madrid these days."
Los Blancos is currently going through a rough patch, having tasted consecutive defeats against Barcelona (0-4) and AC Milan (1-3). Both of those losses occurred in front of Los Blancos' home supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, fans have been questioning manager Carlo Ancelotti and several players, including Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman was jeered by supporters against Milan after his mistake in midfield led to the Italian club taking a 2-1 lead through former Los Blancos forward Alvaro Morata.
Do Real Madrid and Red Star Belgrade Have Any History?
According to the history books, Real Madrid and Red Star Belgrade have only ever faced each other four times in competitive action.
The two clubs faced off in the quarter-finals of the European Cup, now known as the Champions League, during the 1986/87 season. In the first leg, Red Star beat Real Madrid 4-2 on home turf. However, in the second leg, Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory, which advanced them to the semi-finals on away goals.
The two teams met again in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup during the 1974/75 campaign, with Red Star advancing to the next round. Real Madrid won the first leg 2-0, but the Serbian club leveled the aggregate in the second leg and eventually clinched the victory via penalties.
