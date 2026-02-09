Reports Regarding The Future Of Dani Carvajal Aren't Positive For Club Captain

Right-back Dani Carvajal is something of a rarity at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is one of the few players in recent times who have started in the youth set-up at Valdebebas, and has continued at the club for over 15 seasons.

An ever-present for several years, and also club captain for a period of his time at the club. Carvajal has won it all and some more. However, his future looks to be uncertain after this season.

The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and nothing has been said about an extension. According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, the club are sceptical about offering a new deal to their captain.

Dani Carvajal reportedly angry over uncertain future

The Spaniard has been asked about his future several times since the start of 2025. He has always pushed back, staying on the fence with his replies. There was talk he could try a move to the United States, but that was a few more years down the line.

That decision could come quicker than expected, as the report suggests Real Madrid are not guaranteed to offer a new contract. Carvajal's current deal ends on June 30, 2026, and he may have thought he would be in the future plans. That may not be the case.

"Well-placed sources have said Madrid’s board are having doubts about offering him a renewal. Sources on the player’s side are not convinced he will end up staying, either. They also said he does not feel like Arbeloa has explained why he is not playing." Mario Cortegana

➕Board having doubts about offering Carvajal a renewal, with the idea of looking at the market already discussed

➕Carvajal angry at the situation ➕Valdebebas sources said DC is ready to play up to 60 minutes@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WfwvjMyrq5 — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) February 9, 2026

Carvajal is said to be “p****d off” with the current situation. The 34-year-old returned from injury at the start of the year. Despite being available for all ten games, he has appeared as a substitute in just two, playing less than 15 minutes in each game. This is while midfielder Fede Valverde had been playing at right-back.

It was made worse with Alvaro Arbeloa selecting academy player David Jimenez for the game against Valencia, with Trent Alexander-Arnold replacing him as a substitute. This was despite him just returning from a two-month injury.

It all seems like there is no future for the players who have spent over 20 years at the club. The club rarely offer multiple year contracts to players over 30, and with his injury record, it feels like a bad move for the club, so it's understandable. Despite him being a loya; servent, it could come down to being a business decision.

