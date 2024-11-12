Manchester City Star Rodri Names Real Madrid Player He’d Have Voted For Ahead Of Vinicius Jr At Ballon d’Or 2024
Rodri has claimed he'd have voted for Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal ahead of Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d'Or 2024 award.
The Manchester City midfielder won the individual accolade this year despite Vinicius Jr being a massive favorite. The Spaniard, though, reckons he'd have voted for international teammate Carvajal ahead of Vinicius.
Rodri and Carvajal were two pillars of the Spain team that won Euro 2024 this year. Rodri also won the Premier League with Manchester City. While Vinicius and Carvajal won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, they lost out to the midfielder.
Reflecting on how he'd have voted for the award, Rodri told El Partidazo de Cope (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
I’d vote Dani Carvajal 2nd at the Ballon d’Or… and Vinicius Jr as 3rd.- Rodri
Rodri made crucial contributions for Manchester City last season, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 50 appearances across competitions. His 2024-25 season, though, has come to a premature end after the midfielder picked up an ACL injury.
How Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal fared for Real Madrid in 2023-24
As mentioned earlier, Vinicius Jr and Dani Carvajal won two big trophies with Real Madrid last season. Vinicius enjoyed an exciting campaign last season, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. His form on the international stage, though, was not as impressive as Brazil were knocked out of the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals.
Carvajal, meanwhile, scored six times and provided five assists in 41 appearances across competitions last season. He also won Euro 2024 with Spain but could only finish fourth in the Ballon d'Or 2024 rankings. Vinicius finished second and Jude Bellingham came in third in the standings.
Recommended
L'Equipe Journalist Makes Stunning Claims About Kylian Mbappe's Mental And Emotional State
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Slams Reports Linking The Real Madrid Legend With A Rival Move
Real Madrid Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Posts Throwback Child Photos On 22nd Birthday