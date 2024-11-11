L'Equipe Journalist Makes Stunning Claims About Kylian Mbappe's Mental And Emotional State
L'Equipe correspondent Antoine Simonneau has made some staggering comments about Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe.
The journalist has claimed that Mbappe is suffering from psychological problems and is emotionaly devastated. He has cited those factors as reasons for Mbappe's lackluster start to life as a Los Blancos player.
Mbappe, who completed a free summer transfer to the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain, is yet to showcase his best form for Real Madrid. He has also been left out of the France squad for the upcoming international matches. While France coach Didier Deschamps has claimed that the decision was made following a chat with his team's captain, Simonneau has told Carousel Deportivo (via Forbes):
Because in the end he doesn't have the attitude of a captain and that bothers a lot [of people] in France. I think there's a kind of psychological problem in Kylian, because you notice that he's not the same on the field, he's not obedient either, we don't see him enjoying himself. All this, [while] he also sees that in his country he isn't loved as he wanted to be loved, causes general unrest and has repercussions on the football field I believe.- Antoine Simonneau
Simonneau went on to claim that Deschamps doesn't want a player in his team who is always keen on getting the spotlight. Such allegations are quite serious, to say the least. However, he claimed that Deschamps values Mbappe's importance and didn't call his captain up to protect him. Mbappe didn't play at the last international break due to injuries, but returned to action soon after with his club side Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe's numbers at Real Madrid so far
Kylian Mbappe's start to life at Real Madrid has been slower than expected. The Frenchman has so far made 16 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. Usually in his career, Mbappe chruns out numbers more impressive than this. That said, he is in a new league and in a new club, meaning once the 25-year-old gets fully settlled, the performances could improve.
