Mesut Ozil Names The Young $45 Million Star Real Madrid Needs To Protect
Mesut Ozil is one of the best playmakers Real Madrid have had in this century. He joined the club in 2010 and left at the start of the 2013-14 season for Arsenal.
During his time in the Spanish capital, Ozil racked up 27 goals and 81 assists in 159 appearances. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has now claimed one Los Blancos star is similar to him.
Ozil thinks Arda Guler, who has shown glimpses of his talent on the pitch, is identical to him and believes Los Blancos should protect the Turk.
Speaking to Turkish outlet TRT Spor, Ozil said:
I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.- Mesut Ozil
Guler, 19, is one of the biggest talents in world football. He joined Real Madrid in 2023 and has so far made 40 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists. This season, he has scored three times and provided five assists in 27 appearances.
Real Madrid, though, have an all star attacking line up in their ranks. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and more are in the team.
For this reason, chances have often been few and far between for Guler to come by. He has started only nine matches this season.
Guler was also linked with a loan exit in the January transfer window. The player, though, has stayed put. It's worth keeping an eye on Guler's development at the club.
