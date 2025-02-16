Real Madrid CF ON SI

Mesut Ozil Names The Young $45 Million Star Real Madrid Needs To Protect

Mesut Ozil claims one Real Madrid star is similar to him.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Mesut Ozil is one of the best playmakers Real Madrid have had in this century. He joined the club in 2010 and left at the start of the 2013-14 season for Arsenal.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Ozil racked up 27 goals and 81 assists in 159 appearances. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has now claimed one Los Blancos star is similar to him.

Ozil thinks Arda Guler, who has shown glimpses of his talent on the pitch, is identical to him and believes Los Blancos should protect the Turk.

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking to Turkish outlet TRT Spor, Ozil said:

I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.

Mesut Ozil

Guler, 19, is one of the biggest talents in world football. He joined Real Madrid in 2023 and has so far made 40 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists. This season, he has scored three times and provided five assists in 27 appearances.

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / MAXPPP

Real Madrid, though, have an all star attacking line up in their ranks. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and more are in the team.

For this reason, chances have often been few and far between for Guler to come by. He has started only nine matches this season.

Guler was also linked with a loan exit in the January transfer window. The player, though, has stayed put. It's worth keeping an eye on Guler's development at the club.

Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Latest Real Madrid News

Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Drop Two Valuable Points

NBA Superstar Names Vinicius Jr As the Best In The World

Real Madrid To Report Incident After Vinicius Jr Receives Unsavoury Abuse From Osasuna Fans

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News