Real Madrid Defender Ruled Out Of Champions League Clash vs Manchester City
Real Madrid has been without several key defensive players this season, three short-term over the last two/three weeks.
Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all missed the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Manchester City. One of those mentioned players has been ruled out for the return leg on February 19.
Cope journalist Melchor Ruiz has reported that stand-in right-back Lucas Vazquez will be out of the second leg at the Bernabeu.
Vazquez has missed the last two games with a muscle injury. Ancelotti had spoken in his press conference before the Osasuna game that he expected Vazquez to be available.
However, news from the well-established Spanish publication has said he will not be available for Los Blancos.
Rudiger and Alaba have been spotted training with the team so they could be in the matchday squad. It is unknown if they will be available to start the game.
If the reports are correct, Ancelotti may have to select midfielder Fede Valverde at right-back. The Uruguayan played there several times and did so on the first left against Manchester City.
