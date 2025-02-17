Pep Guardiola Reveals Percentage Manchester City Has Of Beating Real Madrid In The Champions League
Real Madrid welcomes Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu on February 19 in the second leg of the Champions League playoff.
Los Blancos hold a 3-2 lead after the first leg after the Etihad thanks to a stoppage time Jude Bellingham goal.
The City fans and players, including head coach Pep Guardiola, understand the task of overturning the deficit in Madrid.
Guardiola spoke to the media after his side beat Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League, giving a percentage of City's chances when they step into the Bernabeu field.
Of course the victory helps us, but the margin to win at the Bernabeu, in that position, everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don't know, when we arrive, is one per cent.- Pep Guardiola
The low chance of winning does not mean Guardiola doesn't believe. He continued to say his team will fight but will need to play much better than they have this past season.
It will be minimal, but as much as you have a chance, we will try, that's for sure, you know? So we're going there, like always, like we have done, but this season, the reality is that we have been miles and miles away.- Pep Guardiola
Manchester City beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu during the 2019/20 season, winning 2-1. They have failed to win on their last three visits since then.
