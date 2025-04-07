Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
Real Madrid travels to London to face Premier League side Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals, knowing a victory at the Emirates Stadium would put them in a great position for the second leg in Madrid.
By the quarter-final stage, every team starts to believe that they could genuinely win the Champions League, but no team holds that belief quite like Real Madrid. Arsenal has not been a regular fixture in the latter stages of the Champions League over the last decade, whilst Real Madrid is the holder.
Arsenal knows that the Premier League title is almost certainly going the way of Liverpool so there is extra focus on this tie, whilst Real Madrid has work to do if it is to catch Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction ahead of this thrilling game (odds viaDraftkings).
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Odds
Moneyline:
Arsenal: +140
Draw: +225
Real Madrid: +210
Double chance:
Arsenal or Real Madrid: -295
Tie or Arsenal: -285
Real Madrid or Tie: -175
Total goals:
Arsenal: 1.5 (Over +140, Under -205)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over +185, Under -285).
Both teams to score:
Yes: -115
No: -110
Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction
Champions League matches are always harder to predict, as you're just not sure how two teams from different leagues will react to one another. This iteration of Arsenal is unproven at this level, whilst there is a chaos about Real Madrid this season which means you're never too sure which team will show up
This is usually when things click into place for Real Madrid and the injury to Gabriel Magalhaes is a big factor, as Mikel Arteta clearly doesn't trust many defenders in the squad beyond Gabriel and William Saliba.
The home team are dangerous in attack and will almost certainly score, but the nouse of Real Madrid and the sheer firepower Los Blancos have in attack means they could take a narrow lead back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Winner: Real Madrid
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
