Royston Drenthe Reveals that Kylian Mbappe Is Nothing Like Former Real Madrid Striker
The position of Kylian Mbappe in the team has been a huge talking point since he arrived at Real Madrid. The Frenchman prefers to play from the left, in Vinicius Jr.'s position. However, Los Blancos went ahead and bought him from PSG, playing him at the No.9 spot.
The two players on the same team have experienced struggles for both, which looks to have affected the flow and cohesion of the team, especially going forward.
Everybody has had an opinion on Mbappe in the No.9 spot, the latest being former player Royston Drenthe. Speaking to Marca, his opinion is that Mbappe will never be a Karim Benzema-type striker.
Kylian isn't Benzema's type; the Frenchman is a steady striker who knows exactly what to do in that position. Mbappé is a killer, but I think he's a winger, not a striker.- Royston Drenthe
The former Dutch player explained why Mbappe is more comfortable playing from the left, returning to his Monaco days.
The key is positioning. You have to understand that Kylian has grown on the left wing. Monaco played with two forwards, so he could play anywhere, but normally when he had the ball... he was comfortable on the left wing and inside, looking for the cross.- Royston Drenthe
Despite the issues, Mbappe is just two goals from beating Ivan Zamorano's record of goals in a debut season for Real Madrid, with the Chilean reaching 37. Mbappe currently sits on 36 and has four games remaining to eclipse that.
