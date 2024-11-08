Stunning Report Links Former Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo With Sensational Move To Saudi League Rival
Spanish outlet Diario SPORT has sensationally claimed that Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a move to rival Al-Hilal.
The former Real Madrid superstar joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Since then, he has been the face of Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League, leading many superstars to follow him to Saudi football.
However, a recent report from SPORT claims that Al-Hilal are also interested in Ronaldo. According to the report, they are looking at the Portuguese superstar as a potential replacement for Neymar.
Since moving to Al-Hilal, Neymar has spent major time on the injury table. He recently picked up another hamstring knock, sidelining the Brazilian for another four to six weeks.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to churn out numbers for Al-Nassr. He has so far scored 68 goals and provided 18 assists in 78 appearances for the club. This season, the 39-year-old has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances. Ronaldo remains a force to be reckoned with despite his powers waning significantly.
That said, a potential move to Al-Hilal could be earth shattering considering the bitter rivalry they have with Riyadh counterpart Al-Nassr.
When does Cristiano Ronaldo return to action with Al-Nassr?
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action on Friday, November 8 as Al-Nassr take on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League away game. Al-Nassr's start to the season has been far from perfect as they are currently fourth in the SPL. Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Shabab. Stefano Pioli's side have 19 points from nine games. They are eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad with a game in hand.
