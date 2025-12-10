Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Report & Full Match Highlights As Loss Puts Xabi Alonso Under Pressure

Real Madrid failed to get an important three points in the Champions League as they lost 2-1 at the Bernabeu to rivals Manchester City.

Despite taking the lead through Rodrygo, Manchester City scored two quick goals. First, Nico O'Reilly, then an Erling Haaland penalty after he was fouled by Antonio Rudiger.

The defeat puts Xabi Alonso in a tough situation, with plenty of reports that his job was at risk with a defeat. Will he be in charge of the weekend game in La Liga?

Real Madrid Stutter After Bright Start

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid started on the front foot, and thought they had a penalty inside two minutes. However, Vinicius Jr. was fouled just outside the area. Fede Valverde stepped up and saw his deflected free-kick just go the wrong side of the post.

The game looked set to be a great watch for the neutral as it was end-to-end in the opening 10 minutes. Vini Jr. looked up for the battle, and he nearly found the target with a delicate chip over Gianluigi Donnarumma after a great ball from Rodrygo.

Los Blancos were winning nearly every second ball, with Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Valverde snapping into tackles. It looked like a much hungrier team than we have seen for most of the season.

In the 28th minute, Real did take the lead, and it was well deserved. Starting at the back with Álvaro Carreras winning the ball back, three passes later it was with Rodrygo who fired across the goal into the bottom left corner from an angle.

Their lead did not last long, with Manchester City scoring in the 37th minute with their first attacking action inside the box. It came from a corner with Thibaut Courtois failing to deal with a Joško Gvardiol header. Nico O'Reilly reacted quickest to tap home the equalizer. Things got worse for the home team when VAR awarded a penalty for Antonio Rudiger fouling Erling Haaland in the area. The Norwegian striker stepped up and sent Courtois the wrong way.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Just before half-time, Courtois pulled off a quick-fire double save, first from Halland, then from Rayan Cherki. That was the last attacking action of a sensational half.

The second half continued as the first half ended. First, Bellingham had a huge chance, but he chipped the ball well over when, in hindsight, he could have just put his foot through it. Then, after Courtois made a good save from Cherki, Rodrygo fired over with his left foot.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Manchester City were happy to let the home team come on to them and catch them on the counter attack. Jérémy Doku looked dangerous and forced another good save from Courtois.

The whistles began to be heard from the Madrid fans who were unhappy with what they were seeing as the game began to go stale. Heading into the final 15 minutes, Real looked to push for an equalizer, and Vinicius Jr. had a great chance to score with a free header, but could not direct the ball on target. The Brazilian had another not long after when the City goalkeeper missed the ball from a corner, Vini just had to direct the acrobatic effort on target, but couldn't.

Not long after coming on, Endrick came the closest to making it 2-2. The teenager saw his header clatter off the bar after a great pick out from Carreras. However, that was the best it got late on as Real Madrid slumped to another defeat.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

After the disappointing defeat, Real Madrid are back on the road as they face Alaves on December 14 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Jose Mourinho Reveals If He Will Manage Real Madrid Again One Day

Real Madrid Players Set To Face Each Other In International Friendly

Mario Cortegana Updates Fans On Real Madrid Coaching Shortlist If Xabi Alonso Is Sacked

Real Madrid Given Bad News Regarding How Long Eder Militao Will Miss Due To Injury