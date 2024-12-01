Real Madrid Fans Point Out Key Area Kylian Mbappe Needs To Improve Despite Scoring Against Getafe
Real Madrid managed a 2-0 win against Getafe in their recent La Liga game on Sunday, December 1. Kylian Mbappe (38') scored the second goal after Jude Bellingham had opened the scoring with a nonchalant penalty (30'). Carlo Ancelotti's side reclaimed the second spot in the La Liga table courtesy of their win. They now have 33 points from 14 matches, one lesser than league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.
Kylian Mbappe had a disappointing outing against Liverpool in Real Madrid's previous game in the UEFA Champions League. He missed a penalty in that match at Anfield. While the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner found the back of the net against Getafe, fans pointed that he has been wasteful in front of the goal.
Reacting to the recent result on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:
Not a bad result but how @MrAncelotti was sitting there watching @KMbappe been missing em chances and didn't make a change? What is wrong with @Endrick- User@ medbaby2020
One angry fan ranted:
Even winning doesn’t feel good while watching how @KMbappe plays… @MrAncelotti- User @SSJKiDo
watching him waste the entire team’s effort every single game and is still giving him full 90 minutes is a disgrace towards Real Madrid’s legacy.
One fan applauded a certain aspect of Mbappe's game, writing:
Important victory for Real Madrid with an enterprising Real Madrid. In addition to his great goal, Mbappe was still able to combine in small spaces today. Too bad little Endrick didn't play today.- User @ModesteTamba
One fan voiced his opinion, writing:
Mbappé was too wasteful in this game. We should have won by 5 goals. A stronger opponent would have equalised. Giving Mbappé MOTM? Ceballos and Asencio were better.- User @ladiadewumi
Kylian Mbappe's performance during Real Madrid vs Getafe by the numbers
Kylian Mbappe played the full 90 minutes against Getafe, managing two shots on target, one of which found the back of the net. The Frenchman, however, was a tad wasteful in scoring situations, squandering three big opportunities to add to Real Madrid's goal tally. He completed 30 of his 35 attempted passes. Mbappe also won four ground duels and made two successful dribbles against Getafe.
