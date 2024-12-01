Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Jude Bellingham And Kylian Mbappe Secure All Three Points For Los Blancos In La Liga
Real Madrid moved within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona with a comfortable 2-0 win over local rivals Getafe.
Goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe sealed the win and Los Blancos' third consecutive league victory.
Following Barcelona’s shock 2-1 defeat against Las Palmas yesterday, it was all on Carlo Ancelotti’s team to try and make up some ground at the top of the table.
Following a slight delay to kickoff because of a reported technical issue, the game got underway under the closed roof of the Santiago Bernabeu. The tempo started slow, but Alvaro Rodriguez caused Los Blancos an early fright as he came close to connecting with a cross that was whipped through the six-yard box.
Getafe frustrated Real Madrid for a large portion of the first half, with the home team failing to land a shot on target in the opening half-hour despite controlling the majority of the possession.
The turning point came in the 28th minute when Antonio Rudiger was pulled down by Allan Nyom in the box, earning Real Madrid a penalty. England international Bellingham stepped up and scored his third La Liga goal of the season from the spot.
Mbappe, who had a difficult game last time out against Liverpool, doubled Los Blancos’ lead in the 38th minute. The Frenchman, scoring his tenth goal of the campaign, received a pass from Bellingham and curled in a right-footed strike off the post from the edge of the box.
Following his first-half goal contributions, Bellingham was replaced with Arda Guler at the start of the second half.
Minutes into the second period, Real Madrid was awarded another penalty when Mbappe’s low strike seemingly hit Juan Berrocal's hand. However, the decision was overturned after a VAR check, with the video showing that the ball actually bounced off Berrocal's leg.
Moments later, Getafe substitute Christantus Uche almost got his team back into the game when his effort inside the area smashed against the post.
Real Madrid continued to probe for a third goal, with Mbappe coming just a few inches away from connecting with Fran Garcia’s low drive into the box. Moments later, David Soria tipped Federico Valverde’s thunderous strike wide of the post.
Mbappe rounded Soria inside the box minutes after, but his effort trickled just inches wide. The Getafe goalkeeper then blocked an effort by the French forward with his body.
Getafe applied some pressure in the latter stages of the game, with substitute John Patrick hitting the woodwork. Mbappe came close again for Real Madrid deep into stoppage time, but the 25-year-old dragged his shot wide.
Despite facing several tense moments during the match, Real Madrid came away with a crucial three points and a third consecutive clean sheet in La Liga.
Real Madrid's next match is a trip to Athletic Bilbao on December 4. If Barcelona fails to overcome Mallorca on December 3, Los Blancos could move back to the top of the table with a victory.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Ceballos, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Diaz, Mbappe.
Substitutes: Lunin, Mendy, Vallejo, Modric, Endrick, Guler, D. Aguado, L. Aguado, Andres, Gonzalez.
Goals: Bellingham (30' pen), Mbappe (38')
Getafe: Soria; Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Alderete, Berrocal, Rico; Nyom, Milla, Arambarri, Perez; Rodriguez.
Substitutes: Letacek, Aberdin, Arguelles, Patrick, Coba, Gonzalez, Santiago, Sola, Uche.
Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez
