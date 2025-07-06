Thibaut Courtois Defends Gianluigi Donnarumma After Criticism Over Jamal Musiala Challenge

German international Jamal Musiala started his first game against PSG in the Club World Cup after missing over two months with a muscle injury. He is set for more time on the sidelines, suffering a devastating injury in the first half.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collided with Musiala when he dived to claim the ball in the area. The 22-year-old's leg got caught under the Italian's body, causing him to scream out in pain. Reports have suggested he fractured his fibula, meaning he could miss the first half of the season.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticized Donnarumma, saying it was a challenge that he did not need to make. However, Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois has different thoughts. Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over Dortmund, the Belgian backed the PSG No. 1 (h/t Mundo Deportivo)

Blaming Donnarumma for the injury seems excessive to me because goalkeepers go for the ball, just like the striker when we go at his feet, they don't measure whether we get hit in the face, Thibaut Courtois

IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, who again had a super game against Dortmund in the quarter-final, understood why Neuer would be upset and want to blame somebody for the devastating injury to Musiala.

It's very bad luck that the action ended like this because he jumped for the ball, Musiala turned his foot and it stayed underneath him. Donnarumma will be deeply hurt because these actions hurt. Being his teammate, it hurts more and you're going to criticize, but the action is not avoidable because the goalkeeper has to go out there. Thibaut Courtois

