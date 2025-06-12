Former Liverpool Assistant Details What Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Bring to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be introduced to the media and fans as a new player at Real Madrid on June 12. The second signing under Xabi Alonso, and another top-quality player going to the US for the Club World Cup.

At 26, Alexander-Arnold has shown his capabilities in a Liverpool shirt and for his national team, England. The attacking right-back possesses qualities that surpass those of some of the world's best.

One of the people who knows him very well is former Liverpool assistant Vítor Matos, who was at the club from 2019 to 2024. He spoke to Marca about his mindset and what sets him above other players in his position. It will surely have Real Madrid fans excited about the future.

I don't know what the style will be like. I can only say that Trent, with his quality, can adapt to different playing systems . He has a very good understanding of the game, which allows you to create different dynamics with the ball around him: he can play inside, outside, play lower, stay more 'anchored' up front. Vítor Matos

Matos also spoke about Alexander-Arnold having one ability at right-back that no other player at his position can top.

He has superlative characteristics that distinguish him from the rest, especially in his position. He plays right back and has a passing ability, both short and long, that no one else in his position has. Vítor Matos

Trent Alexander-Arnold greets his new fans ahead of his Real Madrid unveiling 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VExgEI4agK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2025

The Englishman will speak to the media on June 12 and then join the squad as they depart for the US to participate in the Club World Cup.

