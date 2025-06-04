Three Real Madrid Players the Best at Their Position in the Latest ESPN FC 100
The 2024-25 season is over, with PSG lifting the UEFA Champions League this past Saturday. It's been an intriguing one, with four of the top European leagues having new champions and, of course, a new European one.
With the season coming to a close and a few weeks before the FIFA Club World Cup, ESPN released its FC 100, featuring the top 100 players in soccer right now. Players in each of the seven position groups were ranked, with some having the top ten players and others the top 15 or 20.
Three Real Madrid players were voted the best at their position. Jude Bellingham was ranked the best attacking midfielder, Kylian Mbappe the best striker, and Thibaut Courtois the best goalkeeper. Other Los Blancos players that
There is no doubt about Mbappe, who finished as the European Golden Boot winner, ahead of Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres. Bellingham hasn't had his finest season, but he was ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's talent, Florian Wirtz. Courtois was ahead of Alisson of Liverpool, both of whom are fantastic goalkeepers.
Other Los Blancos players who made the cut were new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, the No. 2 fullback behind PSG's Achraf Hakimi. Antonio Rudiger was the No.3 center-back, with another new signing, Dean Huijsen, No.10.
Aurélien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were ranked in the top 15 among defensive and central midfielders. At the same time, Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. were among the top wingers.
It shows, despite a below-par season, how highly rated Los Blancos players are, with just a few dropping down a few places.
