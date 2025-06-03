Iker Casillas Drops Dramatically Cryptic Social Media Post Before Deleting
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper and club legend Iker Casillas' recent social media activity has sparked controversy. The man, who has 167 appearances for the Spanish national team, took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic message on his story.
However, the 44-year-old soon deleted the post, which added more drama to the original message. Unfortunately for him, it was up long enough for the media and fans to share it (per Julio Maldonado).
His post was written in Spanish, but it translates to him looking like he wanted to share something deep with his 20.8 million followers.
I'd never thought about talking about this. In 30 years as a footballer, I've told very few people, but I think it's nice to share it. It's part of my career, and I think it's time. This is how the athlete I've become will truly be understood. I know some will tell me not to share it, but it's a decision that only affects me.- Iker Casillas
It is intriguing to know whether Casillas decided to delete the post himself or if someone close to the former player advised him to. Numerous rumors have circulated regarding its meaning, but given its cryptic nature, it could pertain to several things.
Casillas played for Real Madrid for 25 years as a youth and senior player. The goalkeeper has the second most appearances for Los Blancos with 725, with Raul just in front with 741 appearances. He won five La Liga titles and three Champions League winners' medals with the club and is one of the greats.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Transfer News: Stiller, Modric, Lewis-Skelly, Rodri & More - June 3, 2025
Bayer Leverkusen Player Reveals What Real Madrid Fans Can Expect from Xabi Alonso
New Real Madrid Signing Dean Huijsen Reveals What Was Said Between Him and Xabi Alonso
Achraf Hakimi’s Agent Reveals Real Reason Behind Real Madrid Exit