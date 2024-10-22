Toni Kroos Reveals Why Kylian Mbappe Joining Real Madrid Didn't Influence His Retirement Decision
Toni Kroos has explained why Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid didn't have an influence on his decision to retire from football. In a recent interview with MARCA, Kroos revealed that he knew Mbappe was joining Los Merengues, but his decision to hang up the boots was already made. Kroos bid goodbye to professional football at the end of the 2023-24 season, and Germany's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 quarter-final was his last ever match for club or country.
Kroos was recently asked whether he'd have reversed his decision to play alongside a superstar like Mbappe. He told MARCA:
No... This decision does not depend on a player who comes or goes, this was my decision. I knew Mbappé was coming and I am happy that he is coming, because he is going to help the team. It could have been two years ago, but now he is finally here. But Mbappé did not influence my decision.- Toni Kroos
Throughout his legendary career, Toni Kroos played alongside some of the biggest names in world football. He represented Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and also Germany's national team. While Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest names in football at the moment, his transfer to Real Madrid clearly didn't influence Kroos' stance.
Kroos won 23 trophies as a Los Blancos player with a bulging cabinet boasting five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga trophies. He won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany and multiple other major titles during his Bayern Munich spell. He is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern era and has the achievements to show for the status.
As for Kylian Mbappe, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner completed a free transfer to the Spanish capital from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 25-year-old Frenchman has hit the ground running in an impressive manner for his new club, scoring eight goals and providing an assist in 12 appearances for the Madrid giants.
