Hacked Juventus Account Announces Shock Signing of Real Madrid's Arda Guler
Monday morning saw Italian giants Juventus stun fans by announcing the signing of midfielder Arda Guler from Real Madrid, even though the Spanish and Italian transfer windows are currently closed. Of course, everything was not as it seemed.
It later emerged that the 36-time Serie A winner’s English X (formerly Twitter) account, which announced the signing of Guler, had been hacked.
Juventus confirmed on its Italian X account that its English account had been “compromised.” The club advised followers to ignore the “false information” that was published.
The new signing post read, “Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler! The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family." A picture of the 19-year-old Turkey international captured at an airport was posted alongside the caption.
The teenager, who was signed from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract in July 2023, has made 22 appearances for Los Blancos since joining the club, although he has been largely restricted to substitute appearances so far this campaign.
Guler was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga this past weekend. He last came off the bench for Real in their win against Villareal earlier this month, playing just 11 minutes.
Nevertheless, Guler’s future looks promising. He was a standout player for Turkey this past summer at the European Championships in Germany.
At the tournament, Guler, who has previously been dubbed "The Turkish Messi," became the youngest player to score on his Euros debut, netting against Georgia in Turkey’s Group F fixture.
