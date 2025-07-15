Transcript: Álvaro Carreras' First Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid announced their fourth signing under Xabi Alonso, and it has been expected for some time. President Florentino Perez unveiled Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras as a Los Blancos player on July 15, having agreed on a fee a few days earlier.

The 22-year-old is a former academy player, having previously spent time at Manchester United and Benfica, and has since returned to Madrid. It was an emotional moment for Carreras, who was seen wiping happy tears away during the day.

Here is everything the Spaniard said at his first press conference after he was announced officially as a Real Madrid player (per Real Madrid)

Q: On waiting time:

Carreras: The wait has been long. In football, there's always a lot of talk. I was focused on my former team, facing the challenge of the World Cup, which didn't go as we expected. Now a new era begins, closing one door to open a giant one. I'm really looking forward to getting started, to facing a season that will be brilliant for everyone and with incredible challenges ahead.

Q: Have you spoken with Xabi Alonso about his position?

Carreras: I've had the opportunity to speak with him. He congratulated me and wished me the best of luck. It's the club of my dreams, and I'll be wherever I need to be and I'll give everything for this shirt.

Q: Playing the Club World Cup with Benfica:

Carreras: I was completely focused on Benfica. It was a project we had prepared well for. We didn't have the end of the season we would have liked, but that's how it was. I have incredible respect for them. Until everything was made official, I didn't know anything. I'm happy to be here now.

Q: On being the second most expensive defender in the club's history

Carreras: I don't base my decision on that. I'm completely confident in what I can offer. I don't get involved in numbers. Football today moves all that. But I'm calm about myself.

Q: Reactions from those close to him:

Carreras: All my friends are from the best club in the world, Real Madrid, so they couldn't believe it. It's crazy, but I'm completely focused on showing everything I can to keep winning titles and making history."

Q: Did you think the signing wouldn't happen at some point?

Carreras: When I arrived at Benfica, I signed for several years. I was comfortable there; I had to respect it because it's the club that gave me everything, and I'm eternally grateful to them. They gave me the opportunity there, but in the end, I had to do my job, stick to my game, and in the end, everything worked out.

Q: His mother's reaction upon learning of his signing

Carreras: It's difficult. I couldn't believe it until the very last moment. I've always dreamed of being here. I had to make the decision to leave as a child, but I'm coming back as a man. I'm prepared to give everything for this shirt. My mom gets emotional, but that's normal. It makes me emotional too.

Carreras: "Madridistas, I'm very happy to be back. Many thanks for the welcome and Hala Madrid!"

Q: His time at Benfica

Carreras: I'm eternally grateful. They gave me the opportunity. All my teammates, the fans, and the supporters treated me very well. I have no complaints. I've left behind many good friends, but life goes on; decisions have to be made. Today is the happiest day of my life. I'm completely focused and ready to be here.

Q: What can you contribute to the team?

Carreras: It's hard to describe yourself. I feel like a player who likes to have the ball. Physically, I like to move forward, but I also help out in reverse because that's my job. But above all, it's about supporting and giving my all every day I wear this shirt.

Q: The legacy of Marcelo and Roberto Carlos

Carreras: I could say that they were both my inspiration for many years. I was here for three years and was able to see Marcelo live, and it was a luxury. I've been with Roberto Carlos before, and it was great. They are both my role models.

Q: The conversation with Di María

Carreras: Angelito, I have no words for him. He's been a great teammate. On and off the pitch, he's respected me and supported me a lot from day one. I'm eternally grateful to him too and I wish him the best of luck in his new role; everything is going to go very well for him there.

Q: The Champions League match against Barcelona

Carreras: I think a season's work can't be based on just one match. It's true that I've been at a very good level in the Champions League matches, but I think I've been very good throughout the season, and I promise you that I'll be at a high level for the team of my dreams.

Q: Competition on the left wing

Carreras: They're two players with the highest level. I'm here to work, to help the team, to do whatever it takes, but above all, to continue making history and winning titles.

Q: Why number 18?

Carreras: To tell you the truth, I'd wear any number to play for this club."

Q: His differentiating factor on the wing

Carreras: I think there'll be time to talk about that; today is the most beautiful day of my life. Even so, they're two incredible players; we came here to compete. We know what football is like, but we know we're very good players."

