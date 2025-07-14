New Real Madrid Arrival Álvaro Carreras Writes Emotional Farewell On Social Media

Real Madrid have made their fourth signing, with Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras heading to the Santiago Bernabeu. The deal has been scheduled to take place for some time, but negotiations haven't been smooth, with a deal expected to happen before the Club World Cup, but both clubs could not agree a fee.

A fee and personal terms had been completed over the weekend, and now the club has announced he has signed via their official website.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spanish defender took to his social media to write an emotional message to his former club, Benfica, thanking them for his time there and explaining that it was not an easy decision to leave.

Today I say goodbye to this club that has been my home for a year and a half and I have only words of gratitude for every partner, coach, employee and director who has been part of this path.



It's not easy to find the words but I want to speak from the heart.



Thank you for trusting me, for making me grow as a player and as a person. I carry indelible memories, great learnings and the affection of a fan that was always there.



It's not easy, but I go with a full heart and pursue my dream, knowing that I have always tried to do my best for the holy mantle.



Thank you for everything. So long, Benfiquists Álvaro Carreras

The 22-year-old left-back has signed a six-year deal for $58 million (€50 million). The unveiling of Carreras will take place on Tuesday, July 15, at Real Madrid City.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

AC Milan to Sign Second Real Madrid Player After Luka Modric Deal (Report)

Real Madrid Midfielder Drops Hint About His Future As Transfer Rumors Swirl

Xabi Alonso Could See Major Transfer Target Arrive Via Player Swap Deal (Report)

Real Madrid Player Scoops Club World Cup Award As Chelsea Crowned Champions