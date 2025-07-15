Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Endrick, Konate, Rodrygo & More - July 15, 2025

Real Madrid have completed their fourth signing of the summer with Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras being announced. Could a Liverpool player be their fifth?

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Four Premier League clubs are said to be in contact with Real Madrid regarding the loan signing of striker Gonzalo Garcia. Leeds United, Sunderland, Brentford and West Ham United have all been mentioned after the youngster's impressive Club World Cup campaign. - TBR Football

Newcastle United are said to be interested in bringing in Real Madrid's youngster Endrick, and are ready to splash. The Magpies are looking to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, but the Brazilian would be a second option if they can not strike a deal. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras. The signing had been expected for some time, but the Spanish defender has now signed a long-term deal with the club, with his presentation scheduled for July 15. - Real Madrid

Liverpool has made a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Real Madrid for centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract, and negotiations are not going well. Los Blancos are very keen on Konate, but would need to pay $59 million (£ 43.5 million). - AS

Liverpool's pursuit of Rodrygo could play into the hands of Real Madrid's rivals, Barcelona, who are interested in Luis Diaz from the Reds. If the Brazilian does head to the Premier League champions, then they should get Konate in return. - Mundo Deportivo

