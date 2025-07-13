AC Milan appears set to seal the signing of Luka Modric, with his medical scheduled for Monday. The Croatian played his final game for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, before his contract ended, and he was open to discussing a move on a free transfer.

The Italians looked to have won that battle, with the 39-year-old set to sign a one-year deal at the club. Rossoneri look to be interested in another Los Blancos player, who could be available at the right price.

According to TeamTalk, sources have said that Milan are interested in left-back Fran Garcia. The Spaniard played every game at the FIFA Club World Cup and performed well. However, Madrid look set to bring in another left-back in Benfica's Álvaro Carreras.

It means that Xabi Alonso would have three left-backs at the club, with Garcia, and also Ferland Mendy. One of those could be a candidate to be sold to bring in funds, and with the latter injured, Garcia could be the option.

The 25-year-olds' performances were good in Alonso's 3-5-2 system, so could he be seen as a solid back-up option? Los Blancos have some good academy players at the position, so if an offer comes in, they couldn't refuse; he could depart.

Milan look to have a new left-back as a top priority, as former Real Madrid player Theo Hernandez signed for Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal. Other players such as Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon, West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri, and Fiorentina's Fabiano Parisi have all been mentioned with the club.

