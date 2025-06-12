Ex-La Liga Boss Says Franco Mastantuono ‘On Another Level’ than Lamine Yamal

Franco Mastantuono will join Real Madrid this summer, per reports. The 17-year-old stands out as one of South America’s top young talents, but the question will be, can the Argentine be the equivalent of what Lamine Yamal is to FC Barcelona?

A product of River Plate’s academy, Mastantuono already made a strong impression at the senior level. He appeared in 61 matches for the first team, recording 10 goals and seven assists. This season, he totaled seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances.

During an interview with “El Chiringuito,” former La Liga manager Jorge D’Alessandro praised Mastantuono, even going as far as to say he’s better than Yamal. The former Argentine player and coach also urged the 17-year-old to join Real Madrid (via Le10Sport).

Mastantuono is better than Lamine Yamal. He can play in midfield, as a No. 10, and I want him to come to Madrid quickly. Jorge D’Alessandro

D’Alessandro went on to explain that Mastantuono will be on another level when compared to Yamal, as the two teenagers look to be part of the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry for years to come.

I have respect for Lamine Yamal, but Mastantuono is on another level. He will be a complete player. They are not comparable. If I had to pick one for my team, I would choose Mastantuono. Jorge D’Alessandro

