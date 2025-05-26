Xabi Alonso Speaks for the First Time as the New Real Madrid Head Coach
Xabi Alonso was unveiled as the new head coach of Real Madrid in a presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 26. The Spaniard was announced 24 hours earlier as the man to take the reins, but he signed his three-year contract today.
His wife accompanied Alonso as he took pictures around the stadium, in front of the trophy cabinet, and holding a Los Blancos shirt with his name on the back.
First, President Florentino Perez shared a few words regarding the former player: "We are proud to have you as our club's great success." Then, Alonso took to the stage to share his first words with the fans as head coach of the most famous soccer club in the world (via Real Madrid).
Alonso: It’s a very special day and one I’ll mark in my calendar for life. I’m very happy to be here, home. I was away for a few years, but the connection with Real Madrid has always been there. Since I walked into Valdebebas an hour and a half ago, that feeling was reborn and reignited. It’s the start of a new era and I want to thank the president for his confidence and for thinking I’m the right person to lead this new era, which I face with energy and enthusiasm. I feel that Real Madrid fans are excited about a new era and about making the history of this club even greater.
Alonso: An era has come to an end with Ancelotti, who was my coach, who left his mark on me and was a huge influence. Without the lessons I learned from him, I wouldn't be here. I carry on his legacy with honor and pride to be where he did so well. I hope I can live up to expectations. We're starting a new era, and I feel we have a great team. That gives me reason to come here with energy and the desire to get the best out of each of them and build a good team. We can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and the titles it has won. We want to convey emotions to the fans and make them enjoy and be proud of their team. Hala Madrid!
