Kylian Mbappe Joins Two Other Real Madrid Players in Winning Individual Season Award
Despite the lack of trophies, Kylian Mbappe performed exceptionally well in his first season with Real Madrid. Despite not winning any domestic titles, Mbappe has continued to find the back of the net, even in the losses against rivals Barcelona.
The Frenchman finished with 31 goals in 34 La Liga appearances, beating Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski to the Pichichi by four goals. He was four goals behind the Polish striker after 28 games but reeled him in while the veteran was injured. Mbappe also finished with 42 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions, the best return in a debut season by any Real player.
The 31 league goals also made him the European Golden Boot winner, the third-ever player to win the individual award while playing for Real Madrid. Mbappe became the first Los Blancos player since Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2014-15 season to scoop the prize. The other player was Mexican forward Hugo Sánchez in 1989-90.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the award three times while wearing the famous white shirt, also in 2010-11 and 2013-14, meaning back-to-back seasons as the best European scorer.
Mbappe will be looking to emulate the Portuguese forward and win more trophies under new head coach Xabi Alonso. He won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in his first season but missed out on the big trophies, including La Liga.
The 26-year-old will be happy with his efforts, but given his mentality, he will want team trophies over individual ones. They still have a chance of a major trophy before the 2025-26 season starts, with the FIFA Club World Cup to come in the summer.
