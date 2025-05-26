Hansi Flick Shares His Thoughts on New Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has had a successful debut season but will come up against a new challenge from rivals Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti leaves for a new chapter in his legendary coaching career, and a Los Blancos legend, Xabi Alonso, comes in.
The former Bayer Leverkusen coach brings in a new philosophy and has already started to build a team to reclaim the La Liga title from Barca and the UEFA Champions League.
During his post-game press conference, Flick was asked about the incoming coach, who he will be coming up against at least twice next season. The German had nothing but praise for what he had achieved at Leverkusen and his style of football.
He's coming to a league he knows well, but they also know what philosophy he brings. I spoke to him when he was working at Leverkusen, I've spoken to him many times. I like him. I know his philosophy, and it's really good. It 's also great to see the success he's had in Germany , at a very high level with a team like Leverkusen. Plus, the players have improved a lot under his management, and yes, I like seeing him here. I'm happy to see him here.- Hansi Flick
Flick's Barca side faced Real Madrid four times this season, winning all of them, which did not go down well with the hierarchy at Los Blancos. The losses hurt, but how it happened was more painful, conceding 16 times in the games.
Alonso is already looking to address the defensive issues by bringing Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen to the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras will hopefully sign in the coming weeks before the Club World Cup. Expect more additions over the summer as a new era begins under Alonso.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Kylian Mbappe Joins Two Other Real Madrid Players in Winning Individual Season Award
Marca Journalist Tells Real Madrid to Make Major Vinicius Jr. Decision
Jürgen Klopp's Blunt Take on Liverpool Fans Booing Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid Transfer News: Garnacho, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mac Allister & More - May 24, 2025