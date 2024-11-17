Troy Deeney Explains Why Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Is A Better Role Model Than Mohamed Salah
Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has claimed that Real Madrid number 7 Vinicius Jr is a better role model for youngsters than Mohamed Salah.
The ex-Watford man reckons Salah is not a world class attacker. While he acknowledged how good a player Salah is, he thinks Vinicius Jr is a better example for up and coming attackers.
Comparing the Real Madrid superstar to Liverpool's Egyptian talisman, Deeney told talkSPORT:
If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah.- Troy Deeney
Deeney, however, had to acknowledge the exceptional amount of goals Salah scores per season. Vinicius, on the other hand, is also incorporating goals to his game. He had an exceptionally productive season last term, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. His goals helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.
Vinicius Jr's form for Real Madrid so far this season
Vinicius Jr has kept up his impressive goalscoring form during the 2024-25 season as well. The Brazilian forward has so far managed 12 goals and seven assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season. He has once again been Real Madrid's main protagonist.
The consensus is that Vinicius has overshadowed Los Blancos' summer signing Kylian Mbappe so far. That said, the 24-year-old missed a penalty in Brazil's most recent game as the Selecaos could only manage a 1-1 draw against Venezuela.
Recommended
Saudi Pro League Chief Answers Whether Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Will Extend His Stay At Al-Nassr
Guti Reveals He Urged Real Madrid To Sign Two Current Chelsea Stars
Pundit Claims Kylian Mbappe Is Struggling at Real Madrid Due to Vinicius Jr