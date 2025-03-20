UFC Superstar Charles Oliveira Showers Praise on ‘Humble’ Real Madrid Prodigy
Real Madrid have several Brazilian attackers in their arsenal at the moment. Alongside superstars like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, young Endrick has started making a mark for Los Merengues.
The youngster has so far scored six goals in 28 appearances for the club. While chances have been hard for him to come by, Endrick continues to impress.
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has now showered praise on Endrick. 'Do Bronx' also lauded Endrick's humble nature.
Speaking to Oddspedia, Charles Oliveira said:
It's hard to say where somebody is going to be or how big this player is going to be in the future. We don't know the future. But Endrick is playing very well. He used to play in Palmeiras and I watched him play a couple of times, I also had the chance to meet him in the US when he was playing for the national team. He is very humble and I have nothing but respect for him. I hope he goes on to make history.- Charles Oliveira
With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and more in the team, Endrick has found it hard to get regular starting opportunities. He has started only four of his 26 appearances so far this season.
However, Endrick has shown that he has the quality to shine for a big club. He is adept with both feet and possesses venom in his shots. Hence, he could very well replicate how other Brazilians like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have evolved into becoming world class superstars.
