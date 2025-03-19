Netherlands vs Spain: 5 Classic Matches
Spain travel to the Netherlands in the Nation's League quarter-finals this Thursday, with the return leg taking place at the Mestalla next week.
The two countries have battled it out in many classic matches over the years, facing each other thirteen times. The Netherlands came out most favorably, winning six, compared to Spain's five and two draws.
Let's take a look at five classic matches between the nations.
June 13, 2014: Spain 1-5 Netherlands
Defending World Champions Spain were humiliated 5-1 by the Netherlands in the 2014 World Cup group stage. A World Cup classic, as the Netherlands got revenge for the 2010 final, with Robin Van Persie and Arjen Robben scoring two each in the rout.
Spain started brightly and took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Xabi Alonso converted a penalty after Stefan De Vrij bought down Diego Costa in the box.
Then came one of the World Cup's most iconic goals. Daley Blind played a fantastic diagonal cross field ball for Van Persie, who flew through the air to score a remarkable diving header past Casillas to equalise after the break.
The Dutch then ran riot in the second half, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, another from Van Persie, and Arjen Robben X2, who rounded off the rout to humiliate Spain in their first group game.
January 30, 1957: Spain 5-1 Netherlands
5-1 again, this time to Spain. This match is remembered as Alfredo Di Stefano's controversial debut for Spain, in which he scored a hat-trick.
FIFA had banned Di Stefano from playing any further matches for his native Argentina after he had represented Colombia in no FIFA-sanctioned matches in 1951. Although FIFA initially refused his switch to Spain, in 1956 Di Stefano attained Spanish citizenship, and alongside pressure from the Spanish FA, FIFA reversed the decision.
Hence, Di Stefano made his Spain debut against the Netherlands on January 30 at his Madrid home of the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid legend scored a hat-trick on the way to thrashing the Dutch 5-1.
November 16, 1983: Spain 1-2 Netherlands
Ruud Gullit scored the winner for the Netherlands in a tight run Euro 1984 qualifying campaign.
Spain were on course to qualify heading into the penultimate qualifying game against the Netherlands, but the defeat put everything in the air.
Spain eventually reached the finals, edging out the Dutch on goals scored. They remarkably beat Malta 12-1 in the last game of the qualifying stage.
March 31, 2015: Netherlands 2-0 Spain
The game in 2015 was the last time the nations faced off in front of a crowd, having played each other in a 1-1 draw during the COVID pandemic in 2020.
First-half goals from Stefan De Vrij and Davy Klassen were enough for Guus Hiddink's side as they defeated an out-of-sorts Spain side 2-0.
July 11, 2010: Netherlands 0-1 Spain
The most memorable night in Spanish football history, the first and only time Spain have won the World Cup.
After a low-key affair, Iker Casillas made an incredible one-on-one save from Arjen Robben in the 62nd minute to keep the score level.
The game went into extra time when Andres Iniesta wrote his name in Spanish history. The midfielder scored a 115th-minute goal to send the country into pandemonium.
