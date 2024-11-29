Update On Real Madrid’s Bus Crash After Liverpool Game [Police Statement]
Videos and images of Real Madrid's bus crash following their Champions League game against the Liverpool spread on social media on Thursday.
Luckily, no players were on the bus at the time, with the bus likely traveling back to Spain with just the teams equipment.
Warwickshire Police made a statement, saying “Our officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and the coach of a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for Warwick.
“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time.”
Los Merengues, though, suffered a crushing defeat at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League away game on November 27. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister (52') and Cody Gakpo (76') saw Carlo Ancelotti's team lose 2-0 at Anfield. They are 24th in the standing after five matches, winning only two and losing other three, amassing six points on the board as a result.
Lucas Vazquez supports Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid defeat
Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe had a game to forget against Liverpool. He had an error-prone display and also missed a penalty, which could have made the score 1-1. Overall, Mbappe was far from his best and his Real Madrid career is yet to kick off in a positive direction. Lucas Vazquez, though, is confident that the Frenchman will eventually come good. He told the media after the Liverpool game (via Real Madrid's website):
We support him at all times. He's a top player and he's proved that for many, many years. We're delighted that he's with us now. He's a world class player, he shows that and he will show that again. We're delighted and the team is here to try to support him in everything.- Lucas Vazquez
