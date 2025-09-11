Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has reportedly been 'forgiven' by one of the two victims in the distribution of a sex video involving a minor case which is currently ongoing.

The 22-year-old defender, along with former Real Madrid academy players Juan Rodriguez, Ferran Ruiz and Andres Martin, is accused of sharing sexual videos that contained a minor, and sharing sexual content without consent. One girl was 16 at the time, and the other was 18.

According to a report from Cadena Cope (via MARCA), the 18-year-old victim has decided to drop the case against Asencio, without a settlement.

“I accept the apology freely and voluntarily, and I express my forgiveness. I do not want him to be criminally punished,” she has allegedly said.

This development does not mean that Asencio can put the case behind him, as the younger victim is still pursuing a sentence of four years for the Spaniard in regarding to the case. Asencio has continually declared his innocence on the topic, and Real Madrid is yet to make any official comment. The incident took place in the summer of 2023, in the Canary Islands.

Raul Asencio Struggles on the Field

On the field, Raul Asencio has struggled to get on the field under Xabi Alonso. After making his debut under Carlo Ancelotti when injuries forced his hand, the young Spaniard stepped up and looked brilliant in a makeshift defensive four.

Since Alonso took over after Ancelotti's departure, Asencio started in three games at the Club World Cup. In one, he was taken off at half-time, in the second, he was sent off after eight minutes, and in the third, he started as Dean Huijsen was suspended. In the three La Liga games this season, he has not played a single minute, an unused substitute in all three.

His lack of gametime has been met with rumors of a departuve from the club. However, he is still on the roster and may be needed if Los Blancos sucuum to any injuries at center-back. Asencio is only young and still could turn his career around at the club.

