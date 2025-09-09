Luis Figo Names the Players He’d Take from Real Madrid and Barcelona to Strengthen Their Rivals

Former Portuguese star Luis Figo was one of the few players who pulled on both the Real Madrid and Barcelona shirts. His move was a controversial one as he moved between rivals without stopping at another team. It angered the Barca fans, and he was met with plenty of unpleasantness from the fans whenever he played in an El Clásico.

Los Blancos paid $70 million (€60 million) back in 2000, which was a hefty fee for that time. Speaking in an interview with Marca, he still believes it's too much even in today's market.

I already thought at the time [that €60 million] was a lot. Imagine now that the market is much bigger. I still think it's too much. Luis Figo

The Portuguese legend made more appearances in a Barcelona shirt (249) than he did for the white team (245). However, he did score more goals and assists for Real Madrid, with 162 goal contributions to 146 as a Barcelona player.

Luis Figo is a Huge fan of Pedri and Fede Valverde

Luis Figo was also asked which players he would take from each rival to strengthen the opposite team. The Barcelona decision to join Madrid may not have been a surprise, but the Los Blancos player he chose to join Barcelona may have been.

Perhaps Barça, Pedri. If it were the other way around, Real Madrid, it would be Valverde. They're great players, they always perform at their highest levels. They're a sure thing. And they're important to their teams. Luis Figo

The Uruguayan has been an unsung hero for Real Madrid, but last year, fans really began to appreciate him as one of the top players in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti and new Xabi Alonso understood his importance, as he started more games than any other player last season and has started every game under Alonso this season.

Pedri is also a talented player, but considering Real Madrid's midfield, he would not be guaranteed to start every week, with Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Valverde, among others.

