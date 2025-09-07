Kylian Mbappe Reveals His First Impressions of Working Under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Since Kylian Mbappe signed from PSG in the summer of 2024, he has already seen one significant change at the club. After a disappointing season under Carlo Ancelotti, the club and coach made a mutual decision to part ways. In came new head coach Xabi Alonso, who has had a strong start for Real Madrid.

There were high expectations for Alonso, who had delivered a Bundesliga title and a DFB-Pokal trophy in his first full season at Bayer Leverkusen. The former Los Blancos player has impressed many of the players with his mentality, including Mbappe, who spoke about his first impressions of his new coach.

Kylian Mbappe Has Great First Impression of Xabi Alonso

Kylian Mbappe spoke in an interview with German newspaper Bild (h/t Marca), and was asked about his first impressions of Xabi Alonso. The Frenchman was nothing but positive about the Spanish head coach, with his mentality the same as his.

I had a great impression of him. You see a guy who wants to succeed. He knows the club perfectly because he himself played for Real Madrid as a player. Kylian Mbappe

In his first season with the Spanish club, Mbappe won two early trophies courtesy of the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. However, he did not win any of the major ones, losing all three domestic prizes to rivals Barcelona.

We have to keep working, we have to keep pushing because we know how difficult it is to win trophies. Kylian Mbappe

It may not have been the season he wanted when it came to trophies in 2024-25. However, he did have a fantastic individual record. The Frenchman took down the European Golden Boot and the La Liga top scorer in his first season.

He started this season on fire, scoring three goals in his first three games in La Liga. Mbappe continued that into the international break, scoring in France's 2-0 win over Ukraine. The Frenchman's form will be key to winning trophies this season.

