Real Madrid have been heavily linked with signing several Liverpool players this past summer, none more than Ibrahima Konate. After Los Blancos completed the deal of Trent Alexander-Arnold for a small fee, with his contract expiring in June, they looked to move for the French center-back.

Konate has entered the final year of his contract, and Real Madrid is very aware. They are considering signing him on a free transfer next summer, as contract talks with the Premier League champions have not progressed.

There have been rumors that the hierarchy could release funds for an earlier move in January. Konate would be a significant signing, with one of his French teammates also encouraging him to make the move to Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe in Ibrahima Konate's Ear About Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konate and Kylian Mbappe are close friends in the French national team, and both are essential starters. During the current international break, Konate spoke to Téléfoot and was asked about Real Madrid. He gave an answer that the Madrid fans will love, but maybe not Liverpool supporters.

Mbappé pressuring me to join Real Madrid? He calls me every two hours! Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid look to have two clear transfer targets next season: a new central midfielder and another center-back after signing Dean Huijsen this past summer from Bournemouth. Konate has been a name mentioned alongside several others. However, with the possibility of getting him on a free transfer, he is the most likely option.

President Florentino Perez has sought to target players heading into the final season of their contracts, with Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba, and Trent Alexander-Arnold being recent examples. Two other players are heading into the final year of their contract, one of whom is Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

He has been heavily linked with Liverpool and was very close to joining them on the final day of the transfer window. He could move in January or next summer, which could pave the way for Knoate to join Real Madrid. There are still a few months till the winter transfer window, so things could change.

