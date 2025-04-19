Xabi Alonso Gives Blunt Response To Real Madrid Rumors
Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked with the head coaching job at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's future at the club looks uncertain, and Sky Sports even reported that the Italian will not finish the season at the club. Ancelotti, though, poured cold water on those reports, saying in a recent press conference that his future will be discussed at the end of the season.
Real Madrid are still heavily involved in the La Liga title race with 66 points from 31 matches. They are now seven points behind league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. Los Blancos are also in the Copa del Rey final and will play Barca on April 26.
Regardless, reports indicate Ancelotti's future might come to an end at the end of the season despite the legendary Italian's contract running until 2026. Xabi Alonso is reportedly the club's first choice to replace Ancelotti. Alonso was recently quizzed about the links in a recent press conference, and he gave a blunt response, saying:
It's not a good time to discuss the future. We're at a very important moment in the season. I don't want to talk about speculation and rumours. [I understand] that this is happening, but what's more important to me is what's happening right now.- Xabi Alonso
In his young managerial career, Alonso has done notable work with clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad. He helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season, with the club going unbeaten. That attracted the interest of top European sides, and the Spaniard could have joined two of his former clubs, Liverpool or Bayern Munich, last summer. However, all indications suggest that Alonso turned down those offers to eventually manage Real Madrid.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Dismisses Real Madrid Links
Fabrizio Romano Says Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Should Not Be Compared
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Thibaut Courtois Indirectly Criticizes Florentino Perez Over Striker Issue