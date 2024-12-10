Zinedine Zidane Net Worth 2024
Zinedine Zidane is one of the most iconic names in the history of football. One of the best midfielders to ever live, Zidane won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro with France. At the club level, he played for clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid, and more, and produced countless moments of brilliance.
Apart from his spectacular playing career, Zidane also achieved tremendous success as a manager. He had two stints as the Real Madrid manager, helping them win three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in his first stint. Few have achieved such tremendous success in the history of professional football and Zidane has certainly cemented himself as one of the greatest names in football history.
Throughout his playing and managerial career, Zidane has amassed a tremendous amount of wealth through sponsorships, endorsements, and other ventures.
Name
Zinedine Zidane
Estimated Net Worth
$120 Million USD
Source of Wealth
Salary, Sponsorships, Endorsements, Business Ventures
Salary
$14 Million USD (As Manager)
Business (Ownership)
Z5 Sports, National, Rodez Aveyoron Football
Sponsorship and Endorsements
Adidas, Lego, Christian Dior
What is Zinedine Zidane's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zinedine Zidane has a net worth of $120 million USD in 2024. The wealth comes from his salaries as a player and manager of top clubs. He has also made significant revenues from owning businesses and having shares in other companies.
As a player, he started his career at Cannes and also played for Bordeaux. The Frenchman then had a successful stint at Juventus before eventually moving to Real Madrid, where he retired. As a manager, Zidane started working with Real Madrid as an advisor when Jose Mourinho was in charge. He then worked as a sporting director and assistant manager before taking charge of the Castilla team. In 2016, he became the first team coach following Rafael Benitez's dismissal. He won the Champions League in each of his first three seasons as the coach of the team.
Zidane also had an illustrious career with France, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro in 2000. He made 108 appearances for France with the 2006 FIFA World Cup final being his final game for the country.
Zinedine Zidane salary
There's not much data available from Zinedine Zidane's early years as an active player. However, he became the highest-paid player in world football in 2006, earning over $6.5 million USD from Real Madrid. Meanwhile, after taking charge of Real Madrid in 2016, he earned a base salary of $10 million USD which rose after winning the UEFA Champions League.
In 2017, he earned an estimated $23 million USD through salary and other sponsorship and endorsement deals. While Zidane stepped down in 2018 after winning his third UEFA Champions League, he maintained an income of $22 million USD through various avenues and ventures. Zidane earned a salary of $14 million USD when he returned as the Los Blancos manager in 2019.
Zinedine Zidane Business Ventures
Aside from the money Zinedine Zidane earned in his football career (as a coach or manager), he has several other active streams of income as well. He owns a company called Z5 Sport, which has five facilities worldwide where athletes can play 5-a-side football, tennis and more. Zidane has shares in companies like National and Rodez Aveyron Football, which is a French club currently playing in Ligue 2.
As common with many footballers, Zidane has invested his wealth in real estate as well. He owns properties in countries like Spain, France, and Italy.
Zinedine Zidane's Sponsorships And Endorsements
With Zinedine Zidane's stature in world football, the Frenchman has been able to snag lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals. He currently has affiliations with top brands like Adidas, Lego, and Christian Dior. Back in 2006, Zidane reportedly earned an additional $9 million USD per year from those deals. With these deals ongoing, he still manages to earn massive wealth from these sources, with football, perhaps, more of a hobby to him at this point rather than being a steady source of income.
Recommended
Marco Materazzi Offers To Settle Feud With Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane 18 Years After Infamous Headbutt
The 10 Most Successful Managers In Real Madrid History