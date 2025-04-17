Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Champions League Loss To Arsenal
Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal on April 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos lost the first leg 3-0, meaning they suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat.
Bukayo Saka (65') and Vinicius Jr (67') scored in quick succession for each side but Gabriel Martinelli added another to the Gunners' tally in injury time (90+3'). Los Merengues are no longer the defending European champions.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game courtsey of Real Madrid.
Q: On the elimination
Ancelotti: It's a disappointment to go out of the Champions League, it's normal to think so. It's the other side of football. There is the happy part, which has happened many times; and there is the sad part. We have to manage the sad part just as we manage the happy part. Now there are three competitions left and we have to be focused on LaLiga, the Copa (del Rey) final and the Club World Cup.
Q: On Arsenal
Ancelotti: Arsenal were better than us in both games. We tried everything in the tie. It could have changed with the penalty that was taken because it could have changed the momentum of the tie. But Arsenal defended well and we found it difficult to find space. In terms of intensity, we did better but it wasn't enough.
Q: On mentality
Ancelotti: I don't think it's right to do an analysis today. We have to accept the tie and the setbacks that are going to happen. We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years. This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams. I was clear with my players. We have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game.
Q: Whether he'll be in charge for the Club World Cup
Ancelotti: I can’t speak about that now.
Q: Whether this was his last Champions League game
Ancelotti: I don't know. Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out. The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club. I don't care if my contract ends this year or next year.
Q: On preparation for La Liga and Copa del Rey
Ancelotti: If someone thinks I'm the only one to blame, it's not going to change what I think in the next few days. I'm only thinking about preparing for the next game to stay in the fight for the league title and try to win the Copa del Rey.
Q: On the team's attitude
Ancelotti: The team gave everything in terms of attitude. We weren't always able to do it. Compared to last year, we lacked a bit of collective attitude.
Q: Whether he's the right coach for this team
Ancelotti: I haven’t thought about that.
Q: On his team's motivation
Ancelotti: If we drop our arms and aren't motivated it means we don't handle this sad part well. There are games we have to play and they are important.
Q: Dani Ceballos
Ancelotti: Ceballos wasn't at 100% and that's why he didn't start the game.
Q: Would he change anything if the tie was played again
Ancelotti: No.
