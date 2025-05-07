PSG Dashes Real Madrid's Hopes of Signing Talented Frenchman
Real Madrid are constantly on the look-out for the best young talent in the world and Florentino Perez has shown far more interest in spending big on youngsters rather than older players in recent years.
One of the best young players in Europe right now is undoubtedly Paris Saint-Germain attacker Desire Doue, with the 19-year-old emerging as one of the stars of the French team's run to the Champions League semi-finals.
He signed for PSG last summer from Rennes and struggled for consistent minutes until he scored his first goal for the club in December 2024. Now, he has 13 goals and 12 assists and has largely ousted Bradley Barcola from the usual starting lineup. The fact that he can play in midfield makes him particularly attractive to coaches.
Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Doue in recent weeks, but Foot Mercato has reported that PSG has absolutely no interest in selling him.
Doue's contract runs until 2029, and PSG do not need to sell for financial reasons, so Real Madrid's only hope would be if Doue decides he wants to leave this summer. Considering PSG paid $57m (€50m) one year ago and Doue has undoubtedly improved, a huge fee would be needed to trigger a move this summer.
Considering he is enjoying such a good spell at PSG, it is hard to imagine him kicking up a major fuss to join Real Madrid. It seems more likely that Los Blancos will play the long game and maintain their interest until there is less time remaining on his PSG contract.
