Real Madrid Legend Raul Says The Los Blancos Academy Is The Best in the World
Real Madrid has always made bringing through young players a focal point of the club's DNA. Even this season, academy players such as defender Raul Asencio stepped up when Los Blancos suffered injuries.
Speaking in an interview with AS, Real Madrid B head coach and club legend Raul was asked about the club's academy. The former striker was under no illusion that Real Madrid had the best soccer academy in the world.
Real Madrid Youth Players Can Achieve Their Goals Anywhere
Questions have been raised about the Real Madrid youth team as Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is considering signing players in January to help with the injury crisis.
However, people inside and outside the club, including former Real Madrid player Nacho Fernandez, have asked why players have not been promoted from the youth teams.
In the AS interview, Raul was asked about the opportunities for academy players, and the Real Madrid Castilla head coach gave a strong reply.
"Madrid’s youth academy is ready; it’s just that opportunities are needed due to certain circumstances. At other clubs, they have come due to other circumstances, and at Madrid, it has been proven that we have the best youth academy in the world. If they can’t achieve their goal in the first team, I’m sure they will do so at a professional level in different parts of the world."- Raul Gonzalez
A center back from the youth team where Raul coaches have broken through this season due to injuries. Center-back Raul Asencio made his first-team debut against Osasuna, coming on for the injured Eder Militao. Within 15 minutes, he had supplied a beautiful long ball assist for Jude Bellingham to score.
The Real Madrid youth will always have opportunities to break through. However, they won't be rushed, which has been a good strategy by the club over the years. If they don't make it, you can often see them representing other European clubs, such as Miguel Gutierrez at Girona and Rafa Marin at Napoli.
Recommended
Troy Deeney Explains Why Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Is A Better Role Model Than Mohamed Salah
Pundit Makes Controversial Claim About Real Madrid's Decision To Sign Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid Backroom Staff Reportedly Clashing With Carlo Ancelotti Over Major Issue